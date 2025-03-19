Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India closed today at 1615.15, up 2.21% from yesterday's 1580.30
BackBack

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1615.15, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹1580.30

5 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 1580.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1615.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hyundai Motor India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights Premium
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at 1598.60 and closed slightly lower at 1596.50. The stock experienced a high of 1605 and a low of 1551.40. With a market capitalization of 128,405.87 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of 1968.80 and a low of 1590. The trading volume on the BSE was 55,655 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:38 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India has a 5.10% MF holding & 6.70% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.83% in to 5.10% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.36% in to 6.70% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:32:39 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hyundai Motor India has a ROE of 39.45% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 33.74% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 43.00% & 37.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:04:47 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Financial performance

Hyundai Motor India has delivered a EPS growth of 47.69% & a revenue growth of 19.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 689237.60 cr which is -1.30% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & ∞% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:35:00 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2050.0, 26.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6552
    Buy9997
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:02:58 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price has increased by 2.21% today, reaching 1615.15, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services228.753.551.58394.7198.6145328.11
Hyundai Motor India1615.1534.852.211968.81551.4131237.58
Bajaj Housing Finance121.63.953.36188.45103.0101270.26
Mankind Pharma2158.011.550.543050.01910.189157.75
Swiggy360.64.41.24617.0317.1581662.94
19 Mar 2025, 05:30:02 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price live: Today's Price range

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's stock experienced a trading range today, reaching a low of 1581 and a high of 1626. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock price, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50:16 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1615.15, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹1580.30

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price closed the day at 1615.15 - a 2.21% higher than the previous closing price.

19 Mar 2025, 03:31:07 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:53 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1669.82
10 Days1692.83
20 Days1752.97
50 Days1765.15
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
19 Mar 2025, 02:56:36 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hyundai Motor India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:14:32 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2050.0, 26.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6552
    Buy9997
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 01:05:35 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price live: Today's Price range

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's stock today experienced a low of 1581 and a high of 1626. This indicates a trading range of 45, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment throughout the day.

19 Mar 2025, 12:23:47 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1669.82
10 Days1692.83
20 Days1752.97
50 Days1765.15
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
19 Mar 2025, 12:22:08 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hyundai Motor India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 11:13:39 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's stock price has increased by 2.21% today, reaching 1615.25, in line with its counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services230.655.452.42394.7198.6146535.21
Hyundai Motor India1615.2534.952.211968.81551.4131245.7
Bajaj Housing Finance124.556.95.86188.45103.0103727.07
Mankind Pharma2164.317.850.833050.01910.189418.03
Swiggy365.359.152.57617.0317.1582738.65
19 Mar 2025, 11:02:25 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2050.0, 27.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6552
    Buy9997
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 10:12:09 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:50:52 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price has increased by 1.01% today, reaching 1596.30, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.04% and up by 0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services228.02.81.24394.7198.6144851.63
Hyundai Motor India1596.316.01.011968.81551.4129705.94
Bajaj Housing Finance124.556.95.86188.45103.0103727.07
Mankind Pharma2150.84.350.23050.01910.188860.28
Swiggy356.850.650.18617.0317.1580813.7
19 Mar 2025, 08:34:19 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2050.0, 29.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6552
    Buy9997
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:03:59 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1596.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1605 & 1551.40 yesterday to end at 1580.30. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue