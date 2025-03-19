Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1615.15, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹1580.30

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at ₹1598.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹1596.50. The stock experienced a high of ₹1605 and a low of ₹1551.40. With a market capitalization of ₹128,405.87 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹1968.80 and a low of ₹1590. The trading volume on the BSE was 55,655 shares.
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Shareholding information
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India has a 5.10% MF holding & 6.70% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.83% in to 5.10% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.36% in to 6.70% in quarter.
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Hyundai Motor India has a ROE of 39.45% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 33.74% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 43.00% & 37.00% respectively.
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Financial performance
Hyundai Motor India has delivered a EPS growth of 47.69% & a revenue growth of 19.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 689237.60 cr which is -1.30% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & ∞% in profit for the quarter 4.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2050.0, 26.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price has increased by 2.21% today, reaching ₹1615.15, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and Swiggy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|228.75
|3.55
|1.58
|394.7
|198.6
|145328.11
|Hyundai Motor India
|1615.15
|34.85
|2.21
|1968.8
|1551.4
|131237.58
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|121.6
|3.95
|3.36
|188.45
|103.0
|101270.26
|Mankind Pharma
|2158.0
|11.55
|0.54
|3050.0
|1910.1
|89157.75
|Swiggy
|360.6
|4.4
|1.24
|617.0
|317.15
|81662.94
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price live: Today's Price range
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's stock experienced a trading range today, reaching a low of ₹1581 and a high of ₹1626. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock price, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1615.15, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹1580.30
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price closed the day at ₹1615.15 - a 2.21% higher than the previous closing price.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1669.82
|10 Days
|1692.83
|20 Days
|1752.97
|50 Days
|1765.15
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hyundai Motor India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1596.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1605 & ₹1551.40 yesterday to end at ₹1580.30. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.