Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India closed today at 1630.70, up 0.96% from yesterday's 1615.15
LIVE UPDATES

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1630.70, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1615.15

4 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Livemint

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 1615.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1630.70 per share. Investors should monitor Hyundai Motor India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights Premium
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at 1585 and closed at 1580.30, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1626 and a low of 1581 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 131,237.58 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1968.80 and a low of 1551.40, with a trading volume of 57,488 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:01:04 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Financial performance

Hyundai Motor India has delivered a EPS growth of 47.69% & a revenue growth of 19.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 689237.60 cr which is -1.30% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & ∞% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:32:12 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2029.0, 24.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6652
    Buy9997
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:03:42 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price increased by 0.96% today, reaching 1630.70, amid mixed performance from its competitors. While companies like Bajaj Housing Finance and Swiggy experienced declines, others such as Jio Financial Services and Mankind Pharma saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.62.851.25394.7198.6147138.76
Hyundai Motor India1630.715.550.961968.81551.4132501.08
Bajaj Housing Finance121.15-0.45-0.37188.45103.0100895.5
Mankind Pharma2250.088.54.093050.01910.192958.72
Swiggy354.35-6.25-1.73617.0317.1580247.54
20 Mar 2025, 05:30:01 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price live: Today's Price range

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's stock experienced a low of 1606 and a high of 1654.30 today, reflecting a trading range that highlights market fluctuations. Investors may be monitoring these price points for potential buying or selling opportunities as the stock fluctuates within this range.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50:12 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1630.70, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1615.15

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price closed the day at 1630.70 - a 0.96% higher than the previous closing price.

20 Mar 2025, 03:30:00 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:13 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hyundai Motor India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:56:09 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1645.66
10 Days1679.53
20 Days1742.90
50 Days1760.74
100 Days1791.66
300 Days1791.66
20 Mar 2025, 02:15:25 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2029.0, 24.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6652
    Buy9997
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 01:04:44 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price live: Today's Price range

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's stock displayed a trading range today, with a low of 1606 and a high of 1654.30. This indicates a fluctuation of 48.30 within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:24:12 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hyundai Motor India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:22:10 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1645.66
10 Days1679.53
20 Days1742.90
50 Days1760.74
100 Days1791.66
300 Days1791.66
20 Mar 2025, 11:15:13 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hyundai Motor India decreased by 0.34% today, trading at 1609.65, amidst mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Bajaj Housing Finance and Swiggy are experiencing declines, Jio Financial Services and Mankind Pharma are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.60% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.953.21.4394.7198.6147361.12
Hyundai Motor India1609.65-5.5-0.341968.81551.4130790.68
Bajaj Housing Finance119.95-1.65-1.36188.45103.099896.12
Mankind Pharma2214.252.72.443050.01910.191479.65
Swiggy350.35-10.25-2.84617.0317.1579341.69
20 Mar 2025, 11:01:09 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2029.0, 26.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6652
    Buy9997
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 10:11:05 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:55:34 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price increased by 0.49% today, reaching 1623, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While Bajaj Housing Finance and Swiggy are experiencing declines, Jio Financial Services and Mankind Pharma are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.63% and 0.57%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services230.92.150.94394.7198.6146694.04
Hyundai Motor India1623.07.850.491968.81551.4131875.42
Bajaj Housing Finance120.7-0.9-0.74188.45103.0100520.73
Mankind Pharma2210.949.42.293050.01910.191343.31
Swiggy350.7-9.9-2.75617.0317.1579420.95
20 Mar 2025, 08:35:22 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2029.0, 25.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6652
    Buy9997
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 08:04:55 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1580.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1626 & 1581 yesterday to end at 1615.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

