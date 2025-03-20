Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1630.70, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1615.15

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at ₹1585 and closed at ₹1580.30, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1626 and a low of ₹1581 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹131,237.58 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and a low of ₹1551.40, with a trading volume of 57,488 shares on BSE.
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Financial performance
Hyundai Motor India has delivered a EPS growth of 47.69% & a revenue growth of 19.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 689237.60 cr which is -1.30% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & ∞% in profit for the quarter 4.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2029.0, 24.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price increased by 0.96% today, reaching ₹1630.70, amid mixed performance from its competitors. While companies like Bajaj Housing Finance and Swiggy experienced declines, others such as Jio Financial Services and Mankind Pharma saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|231.6
|2.85
|1.25
|394.7
|198.6
|147138.76
|Hyundai Motor India
|1630.7
|15.55
|0.96
|1968.8
|1551.4
|132501.08
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|121.15
|-0.45
|-0.37
|188.45
|103.0
|100895.5
|Mankind Pharma
|2250.0
|88.5
|4.09
|3050.0
|1910.1
|92958.72
|Swiggy
|354.35
|-6.25
|-1.73
|617.0
|317.15
|80247.54
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price live: Today's Price range
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's stock experienced a low of ₹1606 and a high of ₹1654.30 today, reflecting a trading range that highlights market fluctuations. Investors may be monitoring these price points for potential buying or selling opportunities as the stock fluctuates within this range.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1630.70, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1615.15
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price closed the day at ₹1630.70 - a 0.96% higher than the previous closing price.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates:
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hyundai Motor India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1645.66
|10 Days
|1679.53
|20 Days
|1742.90
|50 Days
|1760.74
|100 Days
|1791.66
|300 Days
|1791.66
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price live: Today's Price range
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's stock displayed a trading range today, with a low of ₹1606 and a high of ₹1654.30. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹48.30 within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hyundai Motor India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates:
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1580.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1626 & ₹1581 yesterday to end at ₹1615.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend