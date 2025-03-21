Hello User
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hyundai Motor India stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 1615.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1630.70 per share. Investors should monitor Hyundai Motor India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at 1644.05 and closed at 1615.15, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1654.30 and a low of 1606. The company's market capitalization stood at 132,501.08 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1968.80 and a low of 1551.40, with a BSE trading volume of 37,416 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:56 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price has increased by 0.87% today, reaching 1644.95, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and NTPC Green Energy are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.28% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services232.951.350.58394.7198.6147996.43
Hyundai Motor India1644.9514.250.871968.81551.4133658.95
Bajaj Housing Finance122.81.651.36188.45103.0102269.64
Mankind Pharma2363.5117.55.233050.01910.197647.98
Ntpc Green Energy100.491.281.29155.384.684676.18
21 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2029.0, 24.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7652
    Buy9997
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1615.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1654.30 & 1606 yesterday to end at 1630.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

