Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at ₹1644.05 and closed at ₹1615.15, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1654.30 and a low of ₹1606. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹132,501.08 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and a low of ₹1551.40, with a BSE trading volume of 37,416 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price has increased by 0.87% today, reaching ₹1644.95, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, and NTPC Green Energy are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.28% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|232.95
|1.35
|0.58
|394.7
|198.6
|147996.43
|Hyundai Motor India
|1644.95
|14.25
|0.87
|1968.8
|1551.4
|133658.95
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|122.8
|1.65
|1.36
|188.45
|103.0
|102269.64
|Mankind Pharma
|2363.5
|117.5
|5.23
|3050.0
|1910.1
|97647.98
|Ntpc Green Energy
|100.49
|1.28
|1.29
|155.3
|84.6
|84676.18
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2029.0, 24.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|5
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1654.30 & ₹1606 yesterday to end at ₹1630.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend