Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened and closed at ₹1630.70, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹1707.70 and a low of ₹1626.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹137,969.48 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and above its 52-week low of ₹1551.40. The BSE volume recorded was 60,142 shares, reflecting moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price increased by 2.24% today, reaching ₹1736, while its competitors show mixed results. While Mankind Pharma's shares are declining, Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, and NTPC Green Energy are experiencing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|231.7
|2.6
|1.13
|394.7
|198.6
|147202.29
|Hyundai Motor India
|1736.0
|38.0
|2.24
|1968.8
|1551.4
|141057.14
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|124.5
|1.0
|0.81
|188.45
|103.0
|103685.43
|Mankind Pharma
|2338.35
|-77.7
|-3.22
|3050.0
|1910.1
|96608.9
|Ntpc Green Energy
|102.48
|0.14
|0.14
|155.3
|84.6
|86353.02
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2029.0, 19.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|5
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1707.70 & ₹1626.05 yesterday to end at ₹1698. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.