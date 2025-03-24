Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hyundai Motor India stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 4.13 %. The stock closed at 1630.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1698 per share. Investors should monitor Hyundai Motor India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened and closed at 1630.70, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of 1707.70 and a low of 1626.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 137,969.48 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1968.80 and above its 52-week low of 1551.40. The BSE volume recorded was 60,142 shares, reflecting moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price increased by 2.24% today, reaching 1736, while its competitors show mixed results. While Mankind Pharma's shares are declining, Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, and NTPC Green Energy are experiencing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.72.61.13394.7198.6147202.29
Hyundai Motor India1736.038.02.241968.81551.4141057.14
Bajaj Housing Finance124.51.00.81188.45103.0103685.43
Mankind Pharma2338.35-77.7-3.223050.01910.196608.9
Ntpc Green Energy102.480.140.14155.384.686353.02
24 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2029.0, 19.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7652
    Buy9997
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1630.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1707.70 & 1626.05 yesterday to end at 1698. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.