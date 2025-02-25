Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hyundai Motor India stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1797.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1794.10 per share. Investors should monitor Hyundai Motor India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at 1796.45 and closed slightly higher at 1797.35. The stock reached a high of 1818 and a low of 1774, reflecting some market volatility. With a market capitalization of 145,778 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of 1968.80 and above its low of 1610.15. The BSE volume for the day was 17,390 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:51 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price increased by 1.05% today, reaching 1812.95, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Swiggy is experiencing a decline, companies like Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma, and Bajaj Housing Finance are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, showing changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services230.72.31.01394.7217.1146566.97
Hyundai Motor India1812.9518.851.051968.81610.15147309.64
Mankind Pharma2319.018.60.813050.01910.195809.46
Bajaj Housing Finance114.51.050.93188.45103.095357.28
Swiggy358.4-6.55-1.79617.0326.081164.72
25 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2029.0, 13.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5532
    Buy9994
    Hold110.000.00
    Sell1121
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1797.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1818 & 1774 yesterday to end at 1794.10. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.