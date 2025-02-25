Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at ₹1796.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹1797.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1818 and a low of ₹1774, reflecting some market volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹145,778 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and above its low of ₹1610.15. The BSE volume for the day was 17,390 shares.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's share price increased by 1.05% today, reaching ₹1812.95, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Swiggy is experiencing a decline, companies like Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma, and Bajaj Housing Finance are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, showing changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|230.7
|2.3
|1.01
|394.7
|217.1
|146566.97
|Hyundai Motor India
|1812.95
|18.85
|1.05
|1968.8
|1610.15
|147309.64
|Mankind Pharma
|2319.0
|18.6
|0.81
|3050.0
|1910.1
|95809.46
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|114.5
|1.05
|0.93
|188.45
|103.0
|95357.28
|Swiggy
|358.4
|-6.55
|-1.79
|617.0
|326.0
|81164.72
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2029.0, 13.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1818 & ₹1774 yesterday to end at ₹1794.10. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend