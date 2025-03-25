Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at ₹1695.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹1698.00. The stock experienced a high of ₹1766.00 and maintained its low at the opening price of ₹1695.05. With a market capitalization of ₹142,901.61 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and above its 52-week low of ₹1551.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 62,468 shares.
25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1698.00 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1766.00 & ₹1695.05 yesterday to end at ₹1758.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.