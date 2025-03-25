Hello User
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hyundai Motor India stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 3.57 %. The stock closed at 1698.00 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1758.70 per share. Investors should monitor Hyundai Motor India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at 1695.05 and closed slightly higher at 1698.00. The stock experienced a high of 1766.00 and maintained its low at the opening price of 1695.05. With a market capitalization of 142,901.61 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1968.80 and above its 52-week low of 1551.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 62,468 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1698.00 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1766.00 & 1695.05 yesterday to end at 1758.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

