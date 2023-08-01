Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 998.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 991.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 999.05 and closed at 998.05. The high for the day was 1003.5, while the low was 997.2. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 697,802.6 crore. The 52-week high is 1008.7, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 132,333.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:03 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹991.4, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹998.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows a price of 991.4. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, indicating a decrease of 6.65 in the stock price.

Click here for Icici Bank Dividend

01 Aug 2023, 12:50 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹993.55, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹998.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 993.55. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, suggesting a drop in the stock price by this amount.

01 Aug 2023, 12:35 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹994.05, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹998.05

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 994.05. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4, implying that the stock has decreased by 4 points.

01 Aug 2023, 12:34 PM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:20 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹996.4, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹998.05

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 996.4. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 12:07 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹995.45, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹998.05

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 995.45, with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -2.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.26% and has decreased by 2.6.

Click here for Icici Bank Profit Loss

01 Aug 2023, 11:46 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹998, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹998.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 998, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 11:31 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹995.8, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹998.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 995.8. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 2.25 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

01 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹997, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹998.05

ICICI Bank's stock price is currently trading at 997, which represents a decrease of 0.11% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.05. This data indicates a slight decline in the stock price of ICICI Bank.

01 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹998.05 yesterday

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 132,358 shares with a closing price of 998.05.

