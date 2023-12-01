Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Icici Bank stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 939.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 932.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 940.95 and closed at 939.35. The stock had a high of 941.05 and a low of 928.65. The market capitalization of the company is 653,416.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The stock had a trading volume of 397,711 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹939.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a volume of 397,711 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 939.35.

