Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹940.95 and closed at ₹939.35. The stock had a high of ₹941.05 and a low of ₹928.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹653,416.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The stock had a trading volume of 397,711 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.