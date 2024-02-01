Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 1016.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1027.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the ICICI Bank opened at 1016.9 and closed at 1016.3. The highest price recorded during the day was 1038.95, while the lowest price was 1003.3. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 721,244.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.4, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 242,643.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1016.3 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 242,643 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,016.3.

