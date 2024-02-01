Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the ICICI Bank opened at ₹1016.9 and closed at ₹1016.3. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1038.95, while the lowest price was ₹1003.3. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹721,244.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.4, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 242,643.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.