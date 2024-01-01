Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet as market reacts negatively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 996.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 993.8 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1005.05 and closed at 1005.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1008.7 and a low of 993.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 698,965.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The stock traded a volume of 876,710 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹993.8, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹996.45

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 993.8. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.27% or a net change of -2.65. This means that the stock price has slightly declined.

01 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.78%
3 Months-4.6%
6 Months6.63%
YTD11.87%
1 Year9.75%
01 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹996.45, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1005.4

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 996.45 with a percent change of -0.89. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.89% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -8.95, indicating a decrease of 8.95 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the ICICI Bank stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1005.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 876,710 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1005.4.

