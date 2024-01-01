Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet as market reacts negatively

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1005.05 and closed at ₹1005.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1008.7 and a low of ₹993.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹698,965.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The stock traded a volume of 876,710 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.