Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet as market reacts negatively

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1005.05 and closed at ₹1005.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1008.7 and a low of ₹993.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹698,965.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The stock traded a volume of 876,710 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹993.8. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.27% or a net change of -2.65. This means that the stock price has slightly declined.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.78%
|3 Months
|-4.6%
|6 Months
|6.63%
|YTD
|11.87%
|1 Year
|9.75%
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹996.45 with a percent change of -0.89. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.89% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -8.95, indicating a decrease of ₹8.95 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the ICICI Bank stock price.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 876,710 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1005.4.
