Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 1046.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1053.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : Yesterday, ICICI Bank opened at 1041.35 and closed at 1046.15. The high for the day was 1060.5 and the low was 1038.8. With a market capitalization of 739424.32 crore, the 52-week high and low were 1069.75 and 810.5 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 195223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1053.45, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1046.15

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1053.45 with a net change of 7.3 and a percent change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1046.15 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 195,223 shares with a closing price of 1046.15.

