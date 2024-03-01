Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Icici Bank Share Price Today : Yesterday, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1041.35 and closed at ₹1046.15. The high for the day was ₹1060.5 and the low was ₹1038.8. With a market capitalization of ₹739424.32 crore, the 52-week high and low were ₹1069.75 and ₹810.5 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 195223 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1053.45 with a net change of 7.3 and a percent change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
