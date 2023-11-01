Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 924.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 915.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 927.95 and closed at 924.7. The stock reached a high of 930.05 and a low of 914.25 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 641,314.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 233,442.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹915.4, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹924.7

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 915.4. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.3, suggesting a decline of 9.3 points.

01 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹924.7 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 233,442 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 924.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.