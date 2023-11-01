Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹927.95 and closed at ₹924.7. The stock reached a high of ₹930.05 and a low of ₹914.25 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹641,314.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 233,442.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹915.4. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.3, suggesting a decline of 9.3 points.
