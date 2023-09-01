comScore
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 958.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 962.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 959.15 and closed at 958.4. The stock reached a high of 966 and a low of 953.85. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 673,713.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 532,983.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:21:58 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹958.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 532,983 shares. The closing price for the day was 958.4.

