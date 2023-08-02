comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 998.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995.1 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici BankPremium
Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 999.05 and closed at 998.05. The high of the day was 1003.5 and the low was 990.75. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank was recorded at 696333.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 219805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:20:19 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹998.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 219,805. The closing price for the stock was 998.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout