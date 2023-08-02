Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM ISTLivemint
On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹999.05 and closed at ₹998.05. The high of the day was ₹1003.5 and the low was ₹990.75. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank was recorded at 696333.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 219805 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:20:19 AM IST
