Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 998.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995.1 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 999.05 and closed at 998.05. The high of the day was 1003.5 and the low was 990.75. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank was recorded at 696333.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 219805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹998.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 219,805. The closing price for the stock was 998.05.

