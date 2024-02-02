Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1027.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank opened at 1030.3 and closed at 1027.9 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1033, while the lowest price was 1017.45. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 719,630.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.4, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on the last day was 337,236.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1027.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 337,236 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1027.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!