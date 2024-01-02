Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares surge on positive trading day

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at ₹994.65 and closed at ₹996.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1005.1 and a low of ₹991.6. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹702,359.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 1,047,767.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1001.25. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.8 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive performance for ICICI Bank stock.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,047,767. The closing price of the stock was ₹996.45.
