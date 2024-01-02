Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 996.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at 994.65 and closed at 996.45. The stock reached a high of 1005.1 and a low of 991.6. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 702,359.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 1,047,767.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1001.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹996.45

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1001.25. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.8 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive performance for ICICI Bank stock.

02 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹996.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,047,767. The closing price of the stock was 996.45.

