Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 915.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 914.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 915.9 and closed at 915.4 on the last trading day. The highest price it reached during the day was 917.75, while the lowest price was 909.6. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently 640,614.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 205,831.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹915.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 205,831. The closing price of the stock was 915.4.

