Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 914.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 919.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 919.25 and closed at 914.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 924.7 and a low of 913 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 644,092.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 154,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹914.4 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 154,218 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 914.4.

