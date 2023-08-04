Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹978.05 and closed at ₹987.6 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹983.1, while the lowest price was ₹960.25. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹675,620.15 crores. The 52-week high and low for the bank's stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 409,908.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.