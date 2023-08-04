Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 04 Aug 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 965.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 965 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 978.05 and closed at 987.6 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 983.1, while the lowest price was 960.25. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 675,620.15 crores. The 52-week high and low for the bank's stock are 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 409,908.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹965, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹965.5

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 965, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.05% and 0.5 points.

04 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹967.65, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹965.5

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 967.65, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% and has gained 2.15 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

04 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹965.5, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹987.6

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is 965.5. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 22.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

04 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹987.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 409,908 shares with a closing price of 987.6.

