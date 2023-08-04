Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹978.05 and closed at ₹987.6 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹983.1, while the lowest price was ₹960.25. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹675,620.15 crores. The 52-week high and low for the bank's stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 409,908.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹965, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.05% and 0.5 points.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹967.65, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% and has gained 2.15 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is ₹965.5. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.1, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹22.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 409,908 shares with a closing price of ₹987.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!