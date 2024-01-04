Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stocks rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 984.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 983.75 and closed at 982.10 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 987.90, while the lowest price was 975.35. The market cap of the company is 690,434.28 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1042.65, and the 52-week low is 796.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,613,020 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Icici Bank January futures opened at 992.05 as against previous close of 989.95

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 984.1. The bid price is 989.65 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 989.85 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for ICICI Bank stands at 88,761,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹984.35, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹984.25

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 984.35, with a net change of 0.1 and a percent change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1 from its previous value.

04 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.82%
3 Months-3.28%
6 Months2.72%
YTD-1.26%
1 Year9.18%
04 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹985.35, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹984.25

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 985.35. There has been a 0.11 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

04 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹982.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 1,613,020 shares. The closing price for the stock was 982.1.

