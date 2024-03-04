Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1086.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1084.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1085.75, reached a high of ₹1089.3, and a low of ₹1076.9 before closing at ₹1086.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹761288.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1089.5 and a low of ₹810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 47544 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:08:24 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1086.9 on last trading day
On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 47544 shares with a closing price of ₹1086.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!