Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1086.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1084.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1085.75, reached a high of 1089.3, and a low of 1076.9 before closing at 1086.9. The market capitalization stood at 761288.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 1089.5 and a low of 810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 47544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1086.9 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 47544 shares with a closing price of 1086.9.

