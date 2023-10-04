Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 952.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 940.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 953 and closed at 952.05. The stock's high for the day was 953 and the low was 939. The market capitalization for ICICI Bank is 658,535.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 174,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹940.35, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹952.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is at 940.35. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by 11.7 points.

04 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹952.05 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 174,800 shares and closed at a price of 952.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.