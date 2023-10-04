Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹953 and closed at ₹952.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹953 and the low was ₹939. The market capitalization for ICICI Bank is ₹658,535.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 174,800 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹940.35. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by 11.7 points.
On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 174,800 shares and closed at a price of ₹952.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!