Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet on the stock market

ICICI Bank opened at ₹958 and closed at ₹958.2 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹972.8, while the lowest was ₹953.15. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹678,368.37 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the bank's share price reached a high of ₹1008.7 and a low of ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 727,703. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹963.25, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹969.05 The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹963.25, representing a decrease of 0.6% or -5.8 points. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Share Via

Icici Bank September futures opened at 973.05 as against previous close of 972.05 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 965.8. The bid price is 970.0 and the offer price is 970.2. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 2800. The open interest for the stock is 88720800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹963.55, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹969.05 The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹963.55 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% or 5.5 points. Share Via

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.18% 3 Months -1.23% 6 Months 11.53% YTD 8.74% 1 Year 10.79% Share Via

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹969.7, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹969.05 The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹969.7, with a minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.65. Share Via

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹958.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 727,703 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹958.2. Share Via