Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 969.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 963.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

ICICI Bank opened at 958 and closed at 958.2 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 972.8, while the lowest was 953.15. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 678,368.37 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the bank's share price reached a high of 1008.7 and a low of 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 727,703.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹963.25, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹969.05

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 963.25, representing a decrease of 0.6% or -5.8 points. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST Icici Bank September futures opened at 973.05 as against previous close of 972.05

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 965.8. The bid price is 970.0 and the offer price is 970.2. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 2800. The open interest for the stock is 88720800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹963.55, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹969.05

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 963.55 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% or 5.5 points.

04 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months-1.23%
6 Months11.53%
YTD8.74%
1 Year10.79%
04 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹969.7, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹969.05

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 969.7, with a minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.65.

04 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹958.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 727,703 shares. The closing price for the stock was 958.2.

