Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet on the stock market

ICICI Bank opened at ₹958 and closed at ₹958.2 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹972.8, while the lowest was ₹953.15. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹678,368.37 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the bank's share price reached a high of ₹1008.7 and a low of ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 727,703.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.