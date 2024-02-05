Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stocks plunge in bearish trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1024.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1019.5 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1032.15 and closed at 1025.6. The stock had a high of 1050 and a low of 1022. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently 719033.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.4 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 1208255.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1019.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1024.75

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is 1019.5. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.25, which further confirms the decrease in price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.39%
3 Months-2.09%
6 Months5.51%
YTD2.75%
1 Year19.36%
05 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1024.75, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1025.6

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1024.75, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.08% and the net change is a decrease of 0.85.

05 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1025.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,208,255 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,025.6.

