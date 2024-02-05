Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stocks plunge in bearish trading session

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1032.15 and closed at ₹1025.6. The stock had a high of ₹1050 and a low of ₹1022. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently ₹719033.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.4 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 1208255.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.