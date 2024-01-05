Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 984.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 986.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 984.5 and closed at 984.25. The highest price of the day was 989 and the lowest was 981.9. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 691,990.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 606,638.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹984.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 606,638 shares. The closing price for the stock was 984.25.

