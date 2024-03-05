Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 1083.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1091.8 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1080.35, reached a high of 1095.35, and closed at 1083.45. The lowest point of the day was 1080.35. The market cap stood at 766353.88 cr with a 52-week high of 1089.5 and a low of 810.5. The BSE volume for the day was 575225 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1091.8, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1083.45

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 1091.8 with a 0.77% increase, resulting in a net change of 8.35.

05 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1083.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 575,225 shares with a closing price of 1,083.45.

