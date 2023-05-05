Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:12 AM IST Livemint
Icici BankPremium
Icici Bank

ICICI Bank opened at 922 and reached a high of 923.4, but also dipped to a low of 912.05 during the current session.

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 922 and closed at 923.05 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 923.4, while the low was 912.05. The company's market capitalization at the end of the trading day was 643,429.13 crore. ICICI Bank's 52-week high was 958, and its 52-week low was 670.35. On the BSE, the stock traded with a volume of 439,339 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:12:31 AM IST

Icici Bank trading at ₹921.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹923.05

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 439,339. The closing price for the stock was 923.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout