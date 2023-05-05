Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹922 and closed at ₹923.05 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹923.4, while the low was ₹912.05. The company's market capitalization at the end of the trading day was ₹643,429.13 crore. ICICI Bank's 52-week high was ₹958, and its 52-week low was ₹670.35. On the BSE, the stock traded with a volume of 439,339 shares.