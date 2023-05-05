Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Livemint
Icici Bank

ICICI Bank opened at 922 and reached a high of 923.4, but also dipped to a low of 912.05 during the current session.

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 922 and closed at 923.05 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 923.4, while the low was 912.05. The company's market capitalization at the end of the trading day was 643,429.13 crore. ICICI Bank's 52-week high was 958, and its 52-week low was 670.35. On the BSE, the stock traded with a volume of 439,339 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:12 AM IST Icici Bank trading at ₹921.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹923.05

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 439,339. The closing price for the stock was 923.05.

