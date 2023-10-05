Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 940.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 935.9 and closed at 940.35. The highest price recorded during the day was 935.9, while the lowest price was 925. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 654,018.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1008.7, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 302,232.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹940.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of ICICI Bank shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 302,232 shares. The closing price of the shares was 940.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.