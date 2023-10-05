Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹935.9 and closed at ₹940.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹935.9, while the lowest price was ₹925. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹654,018.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1008.7, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 302,232.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.