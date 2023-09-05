Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹969.7 and closed at ₹969.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹969.7, while the lowest price was ₹960.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹674,365.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. A total of 142,919 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.