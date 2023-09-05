Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 969.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 963.3 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 969.7 and closed at 969.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 969.7, while the lowest price was 960.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 674,365.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, and the 52-week low is 796.1. A total of 142,919 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹969.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 142,919 shares. The closing price for the day was 969.05.

