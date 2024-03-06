Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1085.2 and closed at ₹1091.8. The high for the day was ₹1099.35, and the low was ₹1077. The market capitalization stood at 763756.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1095.35 and ₹810.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8110081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.