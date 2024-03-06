Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:51:23
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 1088.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1100 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1085.2 and closed at 1091.8. The high for the day was 1099.35, and the low was 1077. The market capitalization stood at 763756.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1095.35 and 810.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8110081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:52:45 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:48:27 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1100, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹1088.1

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 1100, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 11.9.

06 Mar 2024, 09:38:18 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.0%
3 Months0.98%
6 Months12.36%
YTD9.18%
1 Year25.39%
06 Mar 2024, 09:12:40 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1080.35, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1088.1

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1080.35 with a percent change of -0.71% and a net change of -7.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:07:35 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1091.8 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 8,110,081 shares, and the closing price was 1091.8.

Chat with MintGenie