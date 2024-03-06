Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 1088.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1100 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1085.2 and closed at ₹1091.8. The high for the day was ₹1099.35, and the low was ₹1077. The market capitalization stood at 763756.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1095.35 and ₹810.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8110081 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.