Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1085.2 and closed at ₹1091.8. The high for the day was ₹1099.35, and the low was ₹1077. The market capitalization stood at 763756.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1095.35 and ₹810.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8110081 shares.
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹1100, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 11.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.0%
|3 Months
|0.98%
|6 Months
|12.36%
|YTD
|9.18%
|1 Year
|25.39%
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1080.35 with a percent change of -0.71% and a net change of -7.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 8,110,081 shares, and the closing price was ₹1091.8.
