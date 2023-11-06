Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Sees Positive Gains

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹927.35 and closed at ₹919.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹934.75, while the lowest price was ₹926.35. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹654,095.29 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The total BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares traded on that day was 727,113 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹933.45, with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 14.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.54% from the previous day, resulting in a net gain of 14.2 rupees.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 727,113. The closing price for the day was ₹919.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!