Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Sees Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 919.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 927.35 and closed at 919.25. The highest price reached during the day was 934.75, while the lowest price was 926.35. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 654,095.29 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The total BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares traded on that day was 727,113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹933.45, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹919.25

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 933.45, with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 14.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.54% from the previous day, resulting in a net gain of 14.2 rupees.

06 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹919.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 727,113. The closing price for the day was 919.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.