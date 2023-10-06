Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank sees gains in trading today

On the last day, ICICI Bank's opening price was ₹935 and its closing price was ₹930.7. The stock reached a high of ₹944 and a low of ₹934.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹658,885.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1,008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 139,422.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the ICICI Bank stock price is ₹940.85. It has experienced a 1.09% increase, resulting in a net change of 10.15.
