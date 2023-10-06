Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 930.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 940.85 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's opening price was 935 and its closing price was 930.7. The stock reached a high of 944 and a low of 934.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 658,885.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1,008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 139,422.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹940.85, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹930.7

As of the current data, the ICICI Bank stock price is 940.85. It has experienced a 1.09% increase, resulting in a net change of 10.15.

06 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹930.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 139,422 shares. The closing price of ICICI Bank's stock was 930.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.