Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Slumps in Trading

Icici Bank's stock opened at ₹964 and closed at ₹966.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹970 and a low of ₹962.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹678,041.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The stock had a volume of 82,046 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is ₹963.45. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, indicating a decrease of ₹5.1 in the stock's price. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.07%
|3 Months
|-1.88%
|6 Months
|11.6%
|YTD
|8.71%
|1 Year
|9.74%
The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹960. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹8.55.
On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 82,046 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹966.9.
