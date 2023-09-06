Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Slumps in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 968.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 963.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

Icici Bank's stock opened at 964 and closed at 966.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 970 and a low of 962.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 678,041.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The stock had a volume of 82,046 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹963.45, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹968.55

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is 963.45. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, indicating a decrease of 5.1 in the stock's price. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.07%
3 Months-1.88%
6 Months11.6%
YTD8.71%
1 Year9.74%
06 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹960, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹968.55

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 960. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 8.55.

06 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹966.9 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 82,046 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 966.9.

