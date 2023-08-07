Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 970.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 978.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, the ICICI Bank's stock opened at 970 and closed at 965.5. The highest price reached during the day was 976.25, while the lowest price was 961.25. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 679,293.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 631,434.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹978.4, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹970.75

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 978.4, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 7.65. This data indicates that the stock price has increased slightly, by 0.79%, resulting in a net change of 7.65.

Click here for Icici Bank Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹979.15, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹970.75

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 979.15. There has been a 0.87% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.4.

07 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹976.35, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹970.75

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 976.35, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 5.6.

07 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹977.5, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹970.75

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 977.5. There has been a percent change of 0.7, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.75, which means that the stock has increased by 6.75. Overall, the stock is performing well with a slight increase in price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹977.25, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹970.75

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 977.25, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 6.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 6.5. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.

Click here for Icici Bank Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹975.65, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹970.75

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 975.65. The stock has seen a 0.5% increase in the price, with a net change of 4.9.

07 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹972.95, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹970.75

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 972.95. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹970.75, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹965.5

ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at 970.75, with a positive percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 5.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹965.5 yesterday

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 631,434 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 965.5.

