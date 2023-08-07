Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, the ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹970 and closed at ₹965.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹976.25, while the lowest price was ₹961.25. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹679,293.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 631,434.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.