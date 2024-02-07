Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1023.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1026.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at 1023.85 and closed at 1023.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1034.75, while the lowest price was 1016.8. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 720,061.13 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.4, and the 52-week low is 810.5. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 389,081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1026.15, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1023.8

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1026.15 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.23% and the price has increased by 2.35.

07 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1023.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 389,081 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,023.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!