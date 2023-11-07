Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 933.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 941.95 and closed at 933.45. The stock had a high of 948 and a low of 937.25. The market capitalization of the bank was 662,363.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1008.7 and the 52-week low was 796.1. The stock had a trading volume of 193,153 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Icici Bank November futures opened at 947.1 as against previous close of 948.65

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 936. The bid price is 941.0 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 941.2 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 86,900,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.22%
3 Months-1.61%
6 Months0.8%
YTD6.13%
1 Year4.43%
