Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹941.95 and closed at ₹933.45. The stock had a high of ₹948 and a low of ₹937.25. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹662,363.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low was ₹796.1. The stock had a trading volume of 193,153 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 936. The bid price is 941.0 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 941.2 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 86,900,100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹945.25. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.22%
|3 Months
|-1.61%
|6 Months
|0.8%
|YTD
|6.13%
|1 Year
|4.43%
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹945.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.26, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.8, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 193,153 shares with a closing price of ₹933.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!