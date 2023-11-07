Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹941.95 and closed at ₹933.45. The stock had a high of ₹948 and a low of ₹937.25. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹662,363.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low was ₹796.1. The stock had a trading volume of 193,153 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.