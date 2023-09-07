Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 968.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 957.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was 960 and the close price was 968.55. The stock reached a high of 968.75 and a low of 950.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank was 670,375.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1,008.7 and the 52-week low was 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 295,813.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹957.6, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹968.55

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 957.6, with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -10.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.13% and the net change is a decrease of 10.95.

07 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹968.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 295,813. The closing price for the day was 968.55.

