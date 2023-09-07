Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was ₹960 and the close price was ₹968.55. The stock reached a high of ₹968.75 and a low of ₹950.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹670,375.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1,008.7 and the 52-week low was ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 295,813.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.