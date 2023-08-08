Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Icici Bank stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 970.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 975.7 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹970.5 and closed at ₹970.75. The highest price during the day was ₹981.55, while the lowest price was ₹968.3. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹682,818.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 350,234 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:00:07 AM IST
