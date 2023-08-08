comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 970.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 975.7 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici BankPremium
Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 970.5 and closed at 970.75. The highest price during the day was 981.55, while the lowest price was 968.3. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 682,818.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 350,234 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:00:07 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹970.75 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 350,234 shares, and the closing price was 970.75.

