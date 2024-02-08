Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1026.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023.75 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1030.8 and closed at 1026.15. The stock had a high of 1031.75 and a low of 1013.2. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 718,377.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.4 and the 52-week low is 810.5. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank on the last day was 347,143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1023.75, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1026.15

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 1023.75. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.4, meaning the stock price has dropped by 2.4.

08 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1026.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, a total of 347,143 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1026.15.

