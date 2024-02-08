Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1030.8 and closed at ₹1026.15. The stock had a high of ₹1031.75 and a low of ₹1013.2. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹718,377.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.4 and the 52-week low is ₹810.5. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank on the last day was 347,143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.