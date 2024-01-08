Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank soars in today's trading session

2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Icici Bank stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 986.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 994.1 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 988.3 and closed at 986.45. The stock reached a high of 998.45 and a low of 984.1. The market capitalization of the company is 697,357.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 864,740.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹994.1, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹986.45

08 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹986.45 on last trading day

