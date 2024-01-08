Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank soars in today's trading session

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹988.3 and closed at ₹986.45. The stock reached a high of ₹998.45 and a low of ₹984.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹697,357.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 864,740.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of ₹994.1. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 7.65, which means that the stock has increased by 7.65 points.
On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 864,740 shares with a closing price of ₹986.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!