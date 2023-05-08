Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  ICICI Bank shares surge in the stock market today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

ICICI Bank shares surge in the stock market today

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST Livemint
Icici BankPremium
Icici Bank

ICICI Bank opened at 924.4, reached a high of 941.45 and a low of 924.4 in the current trading session.

ICICI Bank's opening price on the last day of trading was 924.4, and its closing price was 926.95. The high for the day was 941.45, and the low was 924.4. The bank's market capitalization was 656,948.28 crores. The 52-week high was 958, and the 52-week low was 670.35. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 105,469 shares of ICICI Bank were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:17:28 AM IST

Icici Bank trading at ₹938.3, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹926.95

ICICI Bank's stock price is currently at 938.3, which has increased by 1.22%. The net change in the stock price is 11.35.

08 May 2023, 11:10:33 AM IST

Icici Bank trading at ₹937.9, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹926.95

ICICI Bank's stock price is currently at 937.9 with a 1.18% increase and a net change of 10.95. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth in the market.

08 May 2023, 10:48:20 AM IST

Icici Bank closed at ₹926.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 105,534 shares were traded at a closing price of 926.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout