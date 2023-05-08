Hello User
ICICI Bank shares surge in the stock market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:17 AM IST Livemint
Icici Bank

ICICI Bank opened at 924.4, reached a high of 941.45 and a low of 924.4 in the current trading session.

ICICI Bank's opening price on the last day of trading was 924.4, and its closing price was 926.95. The high for the day was 941.45, and the low was 924.4. The bank's market capitalization was 656,948.28 crores. The 52-week high was 958, and the 52-week low was 670.35. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 105,469 shares of ICICI Bank were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST Icici Bank trading at ₹938.3, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹926.95

ICICI Bank's stock price is currently at 938.3, which has increased by 1.22%. The net change in the stock price is 11.35.

08 May 2023, 11:10 AM IST Icici Bank trading at ₹937.9, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹926.95

ICICI Bank's stock price is currently at 937.9 with a 1.18% increase and a net change of 10.95. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth in the market.

08 May 2023, 10:48 AM IST Icici Bank closed at ₹926.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 105,534 shares were traded at a closing price of 926.95.

