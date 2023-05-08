ICICI Bank shares surge in the stock market today

ICICI Bank's opening price on the last day of trading was ₹924.4, and its closing price was ₹926.95. The high for the day was ₹941.45, and the low was ₹924.4. The bank's market capitalization was ₹656,948.28 crores. The 52-week high was ₹958, and the 52-week low was ₹670.35. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 105,469 shares of ICICI Bank were traded.