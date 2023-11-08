Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹944.35 and closed at ₹945.25. The stock had a high of ₹950.8 and a low of ₹930.7. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹664,536.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 310,880. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.3 (-19.22%) & ₹15.05 (-17.98%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of ₹940.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹11.85 (+42.77%) & ₹17.05 (+35.32%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1490.05 1.45 0.1 1757.8 1460.55 831409.57 ICICI Bank 937.95 -10.4 -1.1 1008.7 796.1 654953.2 State Bank Of India 580.85 0.05 0.01 629.65 499.35 518386.08 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1743.85 -7.6 -0.43 2063.0 1644.2 346425.67 Axis Bank 1018.75 -2.35 -0.23 1047.45 814.25 313454.3

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The ICICI Bank stock had a low price of ₹938.6 and a high price of ₹948.95 for the current day.

Icici Bank November futures opened at 950.4 as against previous close of 950.4 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 941.25. The bid price is 944.4 and the offer price is 944.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 700. The open interest for the stock is 88,079,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.58% 3 Months -1.9% 6 Months 1.47% YTD 6.43% 1 Year 3.34%

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹945.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 310,880. The closing price for the day was ₹945.25.