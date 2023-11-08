Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 948.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 939.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 944.35 and closed at 945.25. The stock had a high of 950.8 and a low of 930.7. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 664,536.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 310,880.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 940.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 10.3 (-19.22%) & 15.05 (-17.98%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of 940.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 11.85 (+42.77%) & 17.05 (+35.32%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1490.051.450.11757.81460.55831409.57
ICICI Bank937.95-10.4-1.11008.7796.1654953.2
State Bank Of India580.850.050.01629.65499.35518386.08
Kotak Mahindra Bank1743.85-7.6-0.432063.01644.2346425.67
Axis Bank1018.75-2.35-0.231047.45814.25313454.3
08 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock had a low price of 938.6 and a high price of 948.95 for the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹939.4, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹948.35

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 939.4. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.95, which represents the actual amount of decrease in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST Icici Bank November futures opened at 950.4 as against previous close of 950.4

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 941.25. The bid price is 944.4 and the offer price is 944.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 700. The open interest for the stock is 88,079,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹940.45, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹948.35

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 940.45. There has been a decrease of 0.83% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.9.

08 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.58%
3 Months-1.9%
6 Months1.47%
YTD6.43%
1 Year3.34%
08 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹941.7, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹948.35

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 941.7. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, implying a decline of 6.65 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹945.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 310,880. The closing price for the day was 945.25.

